Patricia D. Harrison-Friedheim
Patricia D Harrison-Friedheim
February 28, 1928 - August 16, 2020
San Dimas, CA
Patricia was born to Robert & Beulah Quinlivan, in St. Louis, Mo., and was one of 5 children. Pat moved to San Diego in 1973, and lived there until the after the death of Max, her husband of 40 yrs in 2019. Services are to be held August 29, 2020, at El Camino Memorial Sorento Valley, located at 5600 Carole Canyon Rd., San Diego, CA 92121.Viewing for family is scheduled at 9:00am, Outdoor service at 10:00am, and graveside service at 11:30AM.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
8584532121
Memories & Condolences
