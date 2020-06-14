Patricia Dixon Moore April 4, 1935 - May 10, 2020 La Jolla On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Patricia Dixon Moore, a loving wife, and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 85.Pat was born on April 4, 1935, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Lester and Leora (Pickens) Dixon. They moved to La Jolla, California, in 1949, after Lester completed his service in the Navy and the end of World War II. They soon moved to Solana Beach, where Pat graduated from San Dieguito High in 1952 and married David James Young. They raised two children; son, Greg, and daughter Candace.Pat was passionate about design and decorating, creating her own arts and crafts in the classic mid-century modern style of the fifties. Frequent themed parties for friends and relatives gave her a stage for her talents in design and entertaining, enjoyed and admired by all. Pat was a legend with her children's schools in staging and conducting classroom holiday parties. Her devotion and support for her children had no bounds. She learned the art of Ikibana flower arranging and worked for a Cardiff florist. In 1972, Pat worked as an administrative secretary to the CEO of the San Diego Zoo Wild Animal Park (now Safari Park). She took on the job of running public event catering, eventually expanding her scope to creating the public face of the park with outdoor concerts featuring African and popular music. In 1988, Pat introduced the Festival of Lights during the holidays, which ran for 20 consecutive years. During that time, she shifted her focus to hosting the many significant donors like Joan Krok and Ted Williams when they came to visit the Park.Pat was preceded in death by her father, Lester; her mother, Leora; her husbands: David Young, Clayton Barker, and Richard Moore. She is survived by her children, Greg and Candace; her brother, Waide; her sister, Edie; and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, depending on social gathering conditions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.



