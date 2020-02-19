|
Patricia Elaine Reider July 23, 1924 - February 4, 2020 San Diego Patricia Elaine Heath Reider had a heart big enough to see the good in all she met. She accepted life as it came but always with an infectious optimism and a sunny smile. Her faith was strong and her moral compass unwavering. She was our matriarch and our soul.When Pat entered heaven on February 4, 2020, she was reunited with her parents and beloved brother. She had looked forward to this joyous reunion. Her 95 years on this earth were at an end.Pat was born July 23, 1924, in Belmont Shores, California. Bert Heath and Gladys Shepherd Heath were young transplanted Kansans who came to California for a chance at a brighter future. Pat was their first child, but she was followed by another a scant two years later. This was her much loved brother, Robert Franklyn Heath, known as Bob.Pat always described her younger years as idyllic. The family lived in a series of apartments in and around Long Beach before Bert and Gladys purchased their first home in Los Alamitos. Bert worked in the oil fields and Gladys raised the children. Life revolved around family, friends and church. Pat remembered relatives from Kansas frequently staying at the Heath house.When Pat was in the 3rd grade the family moved again to a house in Midway City ("midway" between Santa Ana and Long Beach). It was here she found several lifelong friends. Only recently had the last of these friends passed away. Bert Heath continued to work despite the massive unemployment of the Great Depression. Pat never realized how lucky she was until talking with others.After Pat finished high school, she attended college in Long Beach and began to work at Douglas Aircraft. This was during WWII and she wanted to contribute to the war effort. She and her mother were both working midnight to 8:00 am. Eventually she left college and began working full time.In 1945 Pat and 3 friends lived in New York city for a year. They first shared a hotel room and later a one-bedroom apt. It was a year filled with fun and adventure as they tried modeling and show business. They met many prominent people of the time, but homesickness finally pulled Pat back to California after a year.It was later in California that she met and eventually married a recently discharged serviceman named John Reider. Their family eventually grew to six children born in California and Arizona. John's job had taken them to Scottsdale for several years before returning to California.Pat went back to work in the 1960's at the local high school. She was promoted several times, eventually to the number two person in Classified Personnel at the district. She retired in 1986, and especially enjoyed time with her grandkids when not helping others as a volunteer.Patricia Reider was preceded in death by her parents and brother. Among her survivors are her six children; John J. Reider (Yvonne), Mark E Reider (Christie), Scott M Reider (Lori), Diane P Bonomi (John), Carroll A Reider-Greenberg (Len) and Robert C Reider (Shawna). In addition, she has many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly. It was truly a life well lived.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020