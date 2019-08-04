|
Patricia Elizabeth Marckwardt March 3, 1917 - July 23, 2019 San Diego Pat Marckwardt passed away July 23, 2019, in San Diego at 102. She was born in Spokane, Washington to Daniel Joseph Whelan Jr. and Catharine Whelan.Patricia experienced many relocations as a youth, including Aberdeen, South Dakota (her mother's birthplace), New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Atlantic City. Patricia, her brother Bill, her mother, and grandmother Rose moved to San Diego in 1926 and initially resided in her grandfather's hotel (Leland) downtown. Pat attended San Diego High School, where she finished with the top GPA in her senior class (1934). Patricia worked downtown for Challenge Butter after high school, then Bank of America trust department. She met William Howard Marckwardt while dating one of his roommates. Their first date involved a long drive up the coast during which there was virtually no conversation. They married at the Prado in Balboa Park in 1937. Dancing was among their favorite activities. The couple moved to Mission Hills in the early 1940s and remained there throughout their lives. Pat was active in Kappa Beta Nu and Valerians social and philanthropic sororities during her 20's. She then focused on raising her three children until 1961, when she returned to the workforce as an administrator for a local attorney. Pat then completed courses at SDSU and UCSD, and served as school secretary for Burbank, Baker, and Sunset View elementary schools. Pat and Bill were avid tennis players in their retirement (Morley Field regulars) until age 80. She began yoga at 60 years, and continued until age 90. She was often observed standing on her head for extended periods.Patricia traveled to Ireland and Germany in successful search of her and Bill's ancestral roots. Pat was deeply spiritual, and preferred Unity teachings. She attended Christ Church Unity for more than 20 years, serving 2 years as board president. Pat regularly attended Lamb's Players, and was active in five groups to her 102nd birthday; bridge club (at Bali Hai), a writing group, a book club, a lunch group, and Friends of Jung (coterie). Pat is survived by her three children; Pam Elmore (Doug) of Sacramento, Tom (Ginger) of Danville, and Bill (Betty) of San Diego, and seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many wonderful and devoted friends. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 17th at Unity San Diego, located at 3770 Altadena Ave, in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to World Wildlife Fund or your favored charity.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019