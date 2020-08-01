Dear Bill, Pam, and Tom; I was so very sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. She will be lovingly remembered, and am grateful to have known her. Pat was an amazing babysitter to me, and all her charges. So many good memories of those years and the decades to come. Remembering her for her grace, intelligence, serenity, and her warm personality. Your mom led a meaningful life, and was a guiding light for all who were fortunate enough to be in her orbit. My husband, Greg, also sends his condolences.

Carol Gordon