Patricia Elizabeth Marckwardt
1917 - 2019
In memory of Patricia Elizabeth Marckwardt.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Service
11:00 AM
Unity San Diego
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
September 14, 2019
Dear Bill, Pam, and Tom; I was so very sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. She will be lovingly remembered, and am grateful to have known her. Pat was an amazing babysitter to me, and all her charges. So many good memories of those years and the decades to come. Remembering her for her grace, intelligence, serenity, and her warm personality. Your mom led a meaningful life, and was a guiding light for all who were fortunate enough to be in her orbit. My husband, Greg, also sends his condolences.
Carol Gordon
August 5, 2019
Pat was a beautiful person who exuded grace and sweetness. She was a lovely woman.
Becky (Mrs. Richard) Zane
Becky Zane
August 5, 2019
Tom, I am so sorry to hear about your mother's passing. We will be fortunate if we live as long as she lived. Best wishes to you.

Deborah FrankByrom, Class of 1962
Deborah FrankByrom
August 5, 2019
Deborah FrankByrom
August 4, 2019
Our Neighbors on Pine Street during the 60's & 70's. I remember playing in the street with Billy in front of their home. She was always really nice to all of Billy's friends. What a long and amazing life she had. My deepest condolences to the family.
Best regards, Herman Peniche
August 4, 2019
Terry and I send you our love and condolences. What a wonderful woman who lived a truly great life (and raised some pretty fabulous kids!)
Terry and Elaine Stewart
