My mom (Betty Berg Suozzo) doesn't do computer technology, so she asked me to write for her. She was a Phi Kappa Gamma with Pat (as Bob was fraternity brother and fellow midshipman with my dad Joe). Mom and Pat would meet through the years at SDSU alumni events or Alpha Phi gatherings. It is really special to be able to share important life events over decades, to have an ongoing relationship while sharing big life moments. It's hard to let go of loved ones even when they have led a wonderful and remarkable life. Thoughts and prayers from Mom and me to Pat's family. Mickey Suozzo and Better Suozzo

Mickey Suozzo