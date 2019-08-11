|
|
Patricia Herney Menke February 13, 1924 - August 1, 2019 SAN DIEGO Patricia "Pat" Herney Menke, age 95, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mentor and friend to many, entered eternity on August 1, 2019.Pat was born in Petersburg, Nebraska, delivered by her doctor grandfather, on February 13, 1924 to Celestine and Karl Herney. Her family moved to San Diego when she was five years old, with her younger sisters, Monica and Katherine. Pat was a product of the San Diego school system, attending the Academy of our Lady of Peace for high school. She then attended San Diego State College where she was active in the student body, capped for Mortar Board, honored by Who's Who in American Universities, and was the YMCA President. She became a member of Phi Kappa Gamma Sorority (now Alpha Phi), from which she made many lifetime friends. She graduated in 1945 with a degree in Economics. But most importantly, this is where she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Menke. After a whirlwind short engagement (of one week), they were married on June 26, 1945. After living in various cities due to Bob's navy responsibilities, they resided in Point Loma and raised three girls, Karen, Nancy and Sally. Pat loved being with her college friends and together they formed the Civiennes to do philanthropic work together. This conscientious effort to offer charity work to the San Diego community continued by being a part of and eventually a life member of the Juniors of Social Service, the Social Service Auxiliary, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, and the Zeta Rho study group. She was honored as a San Diego Woman of Dedication presented by the Salvation Army. Pat and Bob were a team in life and as community volunteers. Over time, they have been remembered as "the Dynamic Duo". They were original members of the "Redcoats", and husband and wife team, to support the Holiday Bowl by being Hospitality Chairmen, for thirteen years, and in other various roles, to now being Lifetime members. As a couple, they were honored as the Holiday Bowl's "Most Valuable Volunteers". They offered their generous support and dedication to the , San Diego chapter and were members of the Equestrian Order of The Holy Sepulcher. Pat and Bob teamed together to continuously support their alma mater, now San Diego State University. They were honored with the Monty Award, as distinguished Alumni, being the first husband and wife team to be so honored. When not volunteering they traveled the world, sometimes months at a time. But they always enjoyed coming home to their family and the beautiful city of San Diego. To Pat, "the best award in my life has been my family". Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bob, of 68 years, two sisters, grandson, Jeff Reed and niece, Patti Zenz. She is survived by three daughters and spouses: Karen (Mike) Reed, Nancy (Greg) Lough, Sally (Tom) Masterson; six grandchildren: Greg (Caitlin) Reed, Travis (Patty) Lough, Casey (Alex) Lough, Robert (Laura) Masterson, Liz (James) Cox, Matthew Masterson; ten great-grandchildren: Flora and Seamus Reed, Natalie and Camila Lough, Riley and Piper Lough, Landon and Layla Masterson, Kenzie and Cassie Cox; and dear friend Andrea Bokosky. The family thanks Father Lawrence Agi; Pat's doctor's, especially Dr. Jeffry Mullvain and Dr. Stefan Willging; and the staff at Merrill Gardens at Bankers Hill for their very special care.A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1140 Evergreen Street, San Diego, CA 92106, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:00 am. A reception will follow in the church hall.Inurnment will be privately held at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gift donations to (stjude.org) or a .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019