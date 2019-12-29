Home

Patricia Heyamoto (Takeshita) August 24, 1936 - December 14, 2019 Chula Vista Pat was born in Dinuba, California; She lived her entire life in California. Pat had a magnetic personality. She was very caring and had a smile for everyone she met. She will be missed dearly. She passed away December 14, 2019 at 1:24 am after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Norman Heyamoto, three brothers: Tom Hamada, Gary & (Norma) Hamada, and Allan & (Vicky) Hamada, three children: Tim & (Pat) Takeshita, Randy & (Sue) Takeshita, and Lynn & (Ed) Keenan and four grandchildren: Tori, Jennifer, Bryan and Danielle. Service will be held at the Buddhist Temple of San Diego on January 4th at 11:00 am
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
