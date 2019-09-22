|
Patricia Jane Pattie' Cox October 27, 1941 - September 5, 2019 VISTA Pattie' was born in Washington, PA on October 27, 1941, to the late John and Jane Birmingham. She attended catholic school where she excelled at her studies and never got her wrist smacked. In 1951 John and Jane moved the family to Pomona. Pattie was elected class president and started the school newspaper, which is still going today. While attending Pomona High, Pattie met Jack, the love of her life, while working at the Pomona Fair. After attending Mt. Sac College, Jack and Pattie married in 1960 and started their family right away. They had 3 children: Tami, Ty, and Eric. They moved to Vista in 1972. When Eric started school, Pattie became a Realtor and joined a dynamic group of women at The Property Shop in Vista. She was an outstanding real estate agent who earned and kept many loyal friends. When Coldwell Banker came to Vista, Pattie joined the office and became a very successful branch manager, earning many achievement awards over the years. She also served as President of the Vista Board of Realtors where she was awarded honorary member for life. Pattie loved real estate and went on to become a popular real estate Professor at Palomar College. She trained and instructed many new agents for Coldwell Banker and Coldwell Banker and Associates in San Diego and Riverside Counties.She was a strong, educated, independent woman who inspired us all.Pattie loved tennis, camping, motorcycle riding, traveling, rock and roll and the beach. She always made time to be the best wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother and loved her family deeply. She was blessed with ten grandchildren, who were the lights of her life. Everybody loved Pattie: wife, mom, then grandma.She will be missed beyond words.Pattie leaves behind her beloved husband, of 58 years, Jack; 3 Children, Tami (Ron), Ty and Eric (Melanie); 10 grandchildren, Tami's-Jake & Kati, Ty's-Isabelle, Ben & Jack and Eric's-Willis, Sean, Kylie, Rett & Emily; sister, Joan; brother, John, and many, many friends. A celebration of life will be held October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1450 South Melrose Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019