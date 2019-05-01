Home

Patricia Jean Rosa September 15, 1932 - April 12, 2019 San Diego Patricia Madruga was born on September 15, 1932, in Hanford, California. Her parents were William and Evelyn Madruga. She moved with her parents and siblings, William Jr. and Diane, from Hanford to San Diego soon after she graduated from high school. She was married in San Diego to Victor G Rosa, Jr. on April 13, 1952. Victor and Patricia have four children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.Patricia was a dedicated homemaker and avid bridge player. She was active in the UCSD Hospital Auxilliary for many years. Later she became a Real Estate Agent.Funeral Mass, interment and reception will be held May 8, 2019 at Mission San Luis Rey, Oceanside. Mass time is 1:30pm in the Old Mission Chruch.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 1, 2019
