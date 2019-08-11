|
Patricia Jennings Dressler July 8, 1926 - July 15, 2019 SAN DIEGO It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Jennings Dressler shares the news of her passing Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 93.Patricia was the loving wife of Richard G. Dressler for 66 years, and a devoted, fun loving mother to her sons, Doug and Cary and daughter, Corinne. Patricia was born in New York City July 8, 1926 to Charles and Elizabeth Jennings. In 1931 the family moved to Santa Monica, California where they enrolled Patricia in private French, piano and tap dancing lessons. Patricia attended the Meglin Professional Children's School in Hollywood as a young child and later graduated from Santa Monica High School. Patricia also studied piano at Los Angeles Valley College.During a trip to Pennsylvania as her parents were divorcing in 1938 at the age of 12 she met her future husband Richard. In 1943 Patricia's mother Elizabeth died of cancer. An only child, Patricia subsequently lived with her aunt and uncle Annie and Rollin Waldo in Los Angeles. Richard kept in touch with Patricia after they first met and throughout his two years of service in the Navy during World War II. In 1947 they married at the Wilshire Methodist Church in Los Angeles and had their wedding celebration at the Ambassador Hotel Coconut Grove with the orchestra of Guy Lombardi. After their wedding Patricia and Richard briefly moved to Richard's home town in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. Patricia and Richard returned to Los Angeles to make their home and raise their children. Patricia and Richard lived in various cities throughout their marriage: Las Vegas, Nevada, Corte Madera, Fresno, Sacramento and San Diego, California. Throughout her married life Patricia learned and loved to play golf, visit National Parks, travel the world and vacation by the ocean at Balboa Island and Malibu. Patricia worked at various jobs while raising their children finally becoming the bookkeeper at the printing business she and Richard created in San Diego. Many years were spent with her children and four grandchildren, Bodey, Shayla, Jake and Alexandra at Mission Beach and the Bahia Resort in San Diego. Patricia was a fun loving woman who gave her children and grandchildren a love and appreciation of the outdoors, the ocean, nature's beauty and golfing. She was a role model to her children and grandchildren for the laughs, love and devotion she gave them and her husband Richard. Patricia is survived by her son, Doug, his wife, Jody, son, Cary and his wife, Jolie, daughter, Corinne and her wife, Sandra, grandsons, Jake his fiancee, Jenn, Bodey his wife, Kaitlyn, granddaughters, Shayla and her companion Skeeter, Alexandra and her husband, Jeff, great-granddaughter, Sadie, great-grandsons, Wyatt, Brogan and Colt. The family is particularly grateful to Alba Ruiz and her caring staff at Golden Sunset Residential for providing our dear mother Patricia with loving, compassionate care through her Alzheimers and eventual transition. A celebration of life will be held August 12, 2019 at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019