Patricia Jo Stender April 8, 1945 - August 8, 2019 Bonita Patricia Jo Stender, beloved wife, and mother of five children, passed away on August 8, 2019. She was born in 1945 to Gerald and Margaret McGivern and grew up as the second of nine children in Davenport, Iowa, attending Assumption High School there. Known as "Pat" to her friends, she attended nursing school and later became a stewardess in the mid-1960s with Delta Air Lines. During her time with Delta, she also did promotional photo shoots for the company, becoming one of the faces of Delta Air Lines.In 1968, she married her high school sweetheart John P. Hogan, a naval aviator, who lost his life in a military aircraft accident in 1979. That marriage was blessed with two children, Shannon, and Kevin Hogan. After the death of her first husband, Pat and her two children returned to Chula Vista, California, and Pat became a fixture at St. Rose of Lima parish and school, over the years becoming active in the Parent-Teacher Group and the Altar Society. From 1979-1981, Pat studied photography and painting.In 1982, she married Mark K. Stender, whom she had met at morning Mass at St. Rose, and she assumed the role of a parent to his daughter Allison Stender. Thereafter, Pat and Mark were "twice blessed" with twin children, Sarah, and Nathan Stender, completing their merged family. A dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker, Pat was the center around which the family revolved.For 23 years, Pat was an active volunteer at St. Rose of Lima School and was admired and loved by all who came into contact with her. A devout Catholic, Pat was known for her profound and genuine spirituality.Later in her life, when all her children were grown, she worked part-time as a florist, becoming known for her artistry with floral arrangements, particularly displays of orchids. Pat is survived by her husband Mark K. Stender; her daughter Shannon Keri Hogan Warburg (and her husband Paul Warburg and their children Ella and Honor); her son Kevin Patrick Hogan; her daughter Allison Jeanne Stender (and her husband Tim Harrington and their daughter Maeve); her daughter Sarah Flint Stender; her son Nathan Paul Stender; her brothers Francis McGivern, William McGivern (spouse Christine McGivern), Jerome McGivern, Joseph McGivern (Spouse Jodi McGivern) and Eugene McGivern (spouse Barbara McGivern) and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Gerald McGivern, her first husband John P. Hogan, her sister Sheila McGivern Engel, and her brothers Thomas McGivern and John McGivern.A funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculata on the University of San Diego campus on Tuesday, August 20, at 11:00 a.m. following a brief rosary at 10:30 a.m., to be followed by a reception there. Inurnment will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the name of Patricia Stender to Father Joe's Villages.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019