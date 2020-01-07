|
Patricia L. Pat' Smith May 1935 - December 2019 San Diego With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. On the evening of Thursday, December 19, 2019, Pat' passed away peacefully in her home with her daughter by her side. She was born in Whittier, California, to John and Kathryne. She was 84 at the time of her passing. Pat is survived by her two children, Kathy (Jay) and Mark (Judy); four grandsons, Eddy, Sam, Carson, and Colby; and her many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, and her son, Michael.A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Mother of Confidence, 3131 Governor Drive, San Diego, CA 92122, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:30 am. Visitation will be at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ().
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020