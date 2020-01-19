|
Patricia Lord Fisher January 2, 1940 - January 3, 2020 La Jolla Patricia Lord Fisher, age 80, died January 3, 2020, at her home in La Jolla, CA, after a battle with vascular dementia.Pat was a loving wife and partner, mother of three, grandmother of four, and friend of many. Her smile, take-charge attitude, and "no holds barred" witty repartee will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and spend time with her. "Patsy" Fisher was born in 1940 in Toronto, Canada, the third child of Walter Russell Lord and Gretta Harris Lord. From the age of five, she knew she wanted to become a nurse. After high school, she enrolled at Buffalo's Millard Fillmore Hospital School of Nursing. Graduating as President of her Class in 1961, she worked in pediatrics, her first love. After marrying an aspiring surgeon, she followed him to Minneapolis for his residency, where she worked in pediatric intensive care at the University of Minnesota Hospitals. One year later, she was appointed head nurse of a metabolic disease research unit. After moving to Bethesda, Maryland, she cared for children with leukemia at the Clinical Center of the National Cancer Institute. There followed a necessary interruption in her full-time professional career while she gave birth to and nurtured two daughters and a son, but not without finding time to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Virginia. Later in San Diego, she taught clinical nursing to students at Point Loma Nazarene University. After waving her children off to their respective college campuses, she enrolled as a nursing graduate student at California State University Long Beach, where she earned a Master of Science in Nursing and completed requirements for certification as a pediatric nurse practitioner. Soon after, she began a decade of service to San Diego's Unified School District. As the nurse at Emerson-Bandini School in Southeast San Diego, she provided primary care services to 1300 underserved children, among them several type 1 diabetics who like herself required insulin administration each day. Patricia Lord Fisher was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Luepschen. She is survived by a sister, Bernice Birkett of Palm Coast, FL; a brother, Walter Lord of Mason, Ohio; daughters, Janet Fisher Miller of Naples, FL, and Susan Whitney Fisher of Brooklyn, NY; and a son, Stephen Lord Fisher of Dixon, CA, as well as her husband, Jack, Professor Emeritus of Surgery, UC San Diego. The family will have a private service.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020