Patricia Lucille Trish' Dupuis (Caldwell) February 20, 1954 - April 3, 2020 San Diego It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Patricia (Trish) Lucille (Caldwell) Dupuis. Trish passed peacefully in the early hours of April 3, 2020, after a gallant fight with primary progressive aphasia.Trish was born in San Diego at Mercy Hospital February 20, 1954, to James S. and Lucille Caldwell. Trish enjoyed childhood in San Diego, studied music and became an excellent pianist. The family made memorable trips to La Jolla to wade in the water and learn about sea life in the rocks. Trish graduated from Morse High School in 1972. During her senior year she worked at Montgomery Ward, and was promoted quickly and often. Trish made a visit to Cobden, Ontario, Canada shortly after high school graduation and met the love of her life, Clement Dupuis. The marriage produced three beautiful daughters, Lisa, Shara, and Michelle. Trish's career in Canada included work in the technology and banking industries, but she longed to become an entrepreneur and her own boss. Trish and Clem opened The Candlewick Gift Shop in 1998 and it quickly became a shopping destination. Rapid expansion and new business ventures followed with The Store Next Door, an upscale furniture and home decor center was equally successful. Trish was a pillar of the Cobden community becoming involved in many civic functions and promotions. She became solid friends with anyone and everyone she met.Trish will be missed by family and many, many friends. Services were held in Cobden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store