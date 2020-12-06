Patricia Lynn McCaffrey

May 18, 1955 - November 23, 2020

San Diego

Pat lost her courageous battle against small cell lung cancer, resting peacefully with her family at her side.Pat was a wonderful wife, friend, colleague, and grandmother. She loved to cook and travel with her husband of 43 years, Mick. She will be missed by all who knew her and will always be remembered as an upbeat, glass half full kind of woman.Pat left behind her husband Mick, son Kevin, daughter Jayme, and grandson Roman. At the present time, there will be no services.



