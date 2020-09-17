Patricia M. Raymond
January 21, 1949 - September 12, 2020
San Diego
Patricia M. Raymond, loving wife, dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on September 12, 2020. She was 71. Patti was married to Garry, her husband of 53 years. She was the daughter of Betty Irene and James Edward Wright. Patti grew up in Potrero, in a loving family with sisters, Pam and Mary, and brothers Jim, Bob, Doug and Bill. She graduated from Mountain Empire High School, and soon met the love of her life in Pine Valley. Garry and Patti were married on July 13 in 1967. They moved to Hanover, Michigan for a time, and eventually settled in San Diego in 1979.Patti was known for her fierce dedication to her large family, and maintained the vital connection among the many aunts, uncles, cousins, and their multiple children for years. She annually published "The Wright Times", a newsletter with updates and positive stories about the ever-growing extended family. All who were fortunate enough to know her will forever remember her warmth, kindness, excellent cooking, generosity, and witty sense of humor.She is survived by her husband, Garry, and children Timothy Raymond (Kelly May), Betty Bryant (Geoff Bryant), and Krista Mussey (Michael Mussey), and grandchildren Dustin Raymond (Meghan Raymond), Ryan Mussey, Hannah Mussey, Benjamin Mussey, Griffin Johnson, Julie May, Ethan Raymond, Emma Raymond, Katie May and Mila Bryant, and great grandchildren Reagan Villalobos, Sophie Raymond and Lincoln Raymond. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Miramar National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be scheduled on a later date as an opportunity for family and friends to honor her memory. A In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations to the American Lung Association
at http://action.lung.org/goto/patti-raymond
are appreciated.