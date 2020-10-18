Patricia Mary Kielty
November 7, 1933 - October 6, 2020
San Diego
Patricia Mary Kielty passed away and went home to our Lord on October 6, 2020, in San Diego, California. Patricia was a remarkable daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and nana. She was always a source of faith, hope, and love to all who knew her.Born November 7, 1933, to Robert and Molly Spencer in Shirley, Warwickshire, England, she grew up in a loving home with three brothers, Robert, David, and John. She lived through World War II, often sleeping with the family in the bomb shelter at the end of their garden while surviving on limited food rations.Patricia graduated with a nursing degree from Guys hospital in London, specializing as a midwife. On May 24, 1958, she married Dr. Michael G. Kielty in England. Seventeen months later, they were living in Libya for almost two years while he was in the British Army Medical Corps. By June 1964, they had three children, Michael, Stephen, and Mary, and decided to emigrate to the U.S. for better opportunities. They all crossed the Atlantic by ship, which took thirteen days. The family spent a year in Hartford, Connecticut, and eventually drove cross-country in a station wagon, pulling a trailer arriving in San Diego. They settled in the neighborhood of Mission Hills. It was in San Diego where her three youngest children, Caroline, Jacqueline, and Paul, were born.Patricia was fully involved in all things family, community, and church. She was a nurse and midwife. She worked for twenty-five years at Mercy Hospital as a Lamaze instructor. She was a PTA President at both St. Vincent's school and St. Augustine High School. She was also a Lady of the Holy Sepulchre, Ladies of Charity President, Eucharistic minister and organizer, and she worked with hospice and the St. Vincent de Paul homeless shelter. She was a court advocate with Voices for Children, Cub Scout leader, and wonderful mother.Patricia was full of patience and energy. Mom's perfect day would have included morning Mass, walking on the beach, playing bridge with friends, a good cup of tea, reading a good book, talking with her children and grandchildren, enjoying the sunset, and then sleeping at one of the cottages on Crystal Pier. We will truly miss her and wish her much joy in Heaven.Patricia is survived by her six children, and sixteen grandchildren, as well as her brother Bob in New Zealand, and nieces and nephews in England, Holland, New Zealand, and Australia, and many friends at St. Vincent's parish and throughout the world. Services will be held October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 4080 Hawk Street, San Diego, CA. 92103. Prior to Mass, there will be a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. in the church.Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no reception afterward. Seating in the church will be limited to approximately 100 people, but the service will be live streamed. To watch, go to: "https://www.youtube.com/c/StVincentdePaulParishSD"
. After the funeral, Patricia will be laid to rest in the "Nature garden" at Glen Abbey in Bonita, CA. Our family would also like to thank all of Patricia's doctors who cared for her over the years, and the doctors and nurses at Mercy hospital where she was seen several times over the last few years. Thank you also to the paramedics and fire personnel at Station 8.In lieu of flowers, Patricia would truly appreciate if you were to send a donation in her name to the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Mission Hills, San Diego, CA.