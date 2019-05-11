Patricia Pat' McNeece Kelly April 5, 1930 - April 21, 2019 San Diego Patricia "Pat" McNeece Kelly went to her Lord on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 due to Alzheimer's disease and cancer. Born April 5, 1930 in El Centro, California, she attended Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Pasadena and graduated from UCLA in 1952. Pat enjoyed a long, celebrated career as a dietitian. As a young woman she managed the Marston Department Store Tea Room and opened The Broadway's Tea Room in the Grossmont Shopping Center. She also interned as a hospital dietitian in Boston and later worked for Foodmaker, convalescent hospitals, and physicians specializing in heart disease and diabetes. Beyond her professional life, Pat contributed much to her community via a plethora of volunteering. For several decades, she volunteered as a Docent at Presidio Park, giving in-costume lessons to thousands of fourth graders about the history of San Diego. She also gave tours at UCSD and the Marston House in Balboa Park and was a proud member of the Wednesday Club. Hers was a sought-after voice on numerous boards, including Big Sisters League, Altrusa, Inter-Agency Nutrition Committee, and as a charter member of the California Nutrition Council. Pat was a prime mover in the first Meals-On-Wheels program in San Diego. She was a Woman of Achievement in San Diego in 1976. She combined her deep Catholic faith with her community spirit to help found All Hallows Church in La Jolla. Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Stephen Kelly, in 1990, and by her older brother, John B. "Jay" McNeece, Jr. in 2017. She is survived by her sisters Sharon Roesser, Connie Gallagher, and Angela Rover and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Everyone was blessed by Pat's twinkling eyes, cheerful attitude, and her appreciation of all things refined. Pat lived the last years of her life comfortably at Cloisters of the Valley in San Diego, where she was well-cared for by Bonnie Dolan and her devoted staff. Darby Gallagher, her niece, kept her affairs in order. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2540 San Diego Avenue, San Diego, CA 92110. Donations in lieu of flowers to the San Diego Historical Society or The Immaculate Conception Church. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2019