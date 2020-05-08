Patricia McNeece Kelly
1930 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Patricia McNeece Kelly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Service
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2019
Connie and family,
So sorry to hear that Pat has passed. She was instrumental in getting me to start the docent program at the Serra, and I will always remember her important role there.
She and John were wonderful neighbors for many years, and I will always have fond memories of her kindnesses and enthusiasm for life....a fine example of a life well-lived.
Judy Fulton
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved