Connie and family,
So sorry to hear that Pat has passed. She was instrumental in getting me to start the docent program at the Serra, and I will always remember her important role there.
She and John were wonderful neighbors for many years, and I will always have fond memories of her kindnesses and enthusiasm for life....a fine example of a life well-lived.
Judy Fulton
In memory of Patricia McNeece Kelly.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 8, 2020.