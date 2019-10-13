|
Patricia Patzy' Neal-Althaus April 15, 1951 - August 13, 2019 El Cajon Patzy' Althaus, a Tribal Elder of San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, was called to the spirit world to join her brother, Robert Neal, and parents, Lucille Osuna-Neal from the Iipay Nation of Santa Ysabel and Robert Neal, on August 13th. Patzy is deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Althaus; her three children, Ronn, Bob and Bibiana; and seven grandchildren, Bobby Sue, Rylee, Bob, Christopher, Reid, Creed, and Cole; nieces, nephews, and many lifelong friends. A life so beautifully lived, deserves to be beautifully celebrated. Please join us as we celebrate the life of Patzy Althaus, on October 19th, at 1 pm, at the "Cantina," Rich and Patzy's home.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019