Pat was a best friend with a passion for family and friends. We made many memories together in our younger years. She encouraged me to follow in her footsteps and enroll in college. One of my earliest memories of her was how much she loved her little brother Robbie. She was very proud of her heritage and in junior high I remember how much she looked up to and missed her dad. Pat as we called her then, will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Donna Harris-Valentine