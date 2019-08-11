Home

Patricia Nygaard August 2, 2019 LA MESA Patricia Nygaard of La Mesa, CA, passed away on 8/2/2019 of natural causes. Patricia was born in Nebraska and moved to California during WWII, meeting her future husband Robert, who preceded her in death in 1996. She is survived by brother Ronald of New Hampshire, son Robert of Phoenix, son Richard of San Diego, and grandchildren Erik and Krista of Oregon. Patricia and Robert enjoyed skiing and had many great times at June Mountain in the Sierras. She was a very active member of Gold's Gym in Fletcher Hills and was a three-time survivor of cancer. No services will be held. Donations in her name can be made to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
