Patricia Olson Fox June 9, 1953 - July 15, 2020 San Diego Patricia "Patti" Olson Fox, mother, artist and teacher, died on July 15, 2020, at the age of 67.Born in Chicago, Patti was a longtime resident of San Diego, starting at La Jolla High in 1970. She remained proud of her Midwestern roots, visiting her family there often, and continuing to call soda "pop" until the end. Patti, an alumni of San Diego State University, began her career in the sciences, working as a genetic researcher. She also pursued a Master's in social work, before eventually becoming an artist and educator.Patti took the work of being a mother seriously: leading the Girl Scout troop, attending all games and meets as a soccer/baseball/swim mom, and hosting her son and daughter's friends at her home through their college years and beyond. She was happiest feeding and chatting with the young people who could often be found sitting around her dining room table or on her big couch. Outside of her two children, and her dogs and granddogs, Patti's great love was making art and encouraging others to create. Her work hangs in the houses of family and friends, and the young people she mentored and continue to thrive in creative industries across the country. "The Fox Collaborative" lives on in them. Patti loved water of any kindpools, lakes, and of course, the Pacific Ocean. Until the end of her life she was an avid water skier and swimmer. She proudly boasted of swimming laps until days before her children were born, creating her two "water babies."Patti possessed boundless energy and a big heart. She had no qualms about saying what she thought. Patti would talk to anyone, and was quick to make friends. People often said Patti reached out to them at their lowest moments, and helped pull them back with her empathy and generosity. She believed in the power of children, and giving them the best chance to shape a better future for themselves and the world. Patti commonly referred to the "white light" she put around the people she loved the most. We are certain her soul will continue to cover us in light. Patti is survived by her son, Allen Arthur Fox, daughter, Carolyn Patricia Fox, son-in-law, Dusty Pate, sister, Karen Butler, sister, Judith Olson, sister, Kay Tilles and brother-in-law, Dennis Tilles.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Olive Branch for Children theolivebranch forchildren.org
or 4Ocean at 4ocean.com
.Details on a memorial will be announced at a later date when Patti's loved ones can safely gather.