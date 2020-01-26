|
Patricia Rochelle Patti' Hester July 16, 1939 - January 8, 2020 San Diego Patricia Rochelle (Gray) Hester, 80, of Pacific Beach, San Diego, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. She was born on Long Island, New York, July 16, 1939. She was preceded in death by her parents, both educators, Marie Gray & Louis Grossfeld. Patti was an avid lover of music with the incredible ability to play the piano by ear. She pursued a modeling and acting education by attending the Professional Children's School in New York City. She also enjoyed athletics at Camp Lenore in the Berkshire Mountains, Massachusetts, where her mother was a counselor.Patti graduated from Bayside High School in Queens, New York. She was a 1961 graduate of Tufts University, where she was crowned Queen of Queens. She taught physical education while pursuing her Master's degree in Social Science. Upon achieving this degree, she became an Assistant Professor of Physical Education for 11 years at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.While on a visit to Arizona in the early 1970's, Patti met and married Patrick Hester. Together, they relocated to San Diego, and Patti's love of the arts continued to flourish. For 17 years, she worked at the Sheraton Harbor Island East, where she made many lifelong friends. Patti's passion was swimming, which she did on a daily basis, in Mission Bay, and in the pool at her Bayfront condo. Patti used her inner strength and dignity to fight an eight-year battle with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and two recent debilitating falls. She expressed hope that friends will remember her spirit for the independent soul she was. Patti is survived by four-first cousins: Judy Kinberg of New York City, Ronn Kinberg of Boynton Beach, Florida, Cathy Shaw Barkin of Bethesda, Maryland and Robin Shaw of North Miami Beach, Florida.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020