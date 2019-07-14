Home

Patricia Rorie February 7, 1934 - March 11, 2019 SAN DIEGO Pat was born and raised in Jackson, TN. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Pat was a devoted Navy wife.A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral, July 22, 2019, 2pm. Reception following. RSVP 619-226-4486. Admiral and Mrs. Conrad Jonathan Rorie interment will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego on July 23, 10am. Lunch following at Bill and Cathy's home. RSVP 619-226-4486.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019
