Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ruth Sutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ruth Sutton Obituary
Patricia Ruth Sutton November 29, 1930 - January 21, 2020 Lakeside Patricia Ruth Sutton, 89, of Lakeside, passed away of natural causes at Victoria's Post-Acute Care in El Cajon on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.Pat, Patsy, Nana was the mother of 5 boys, Steve, Jim, Don, Jeff, and Kenny, all the boys were involved in local sports and attended El Capitan High School. Pat loved to watch her boys play sports. The love of sports continued on to her grandchildren. She loved to watch all of the grandchildren's games, and I dare say she didn't miss many of them. Nana is survived by her 5 sons, 5 daughters-in-law, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one niece.A Celebration of Life service and reception for Pat will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 1:00 PM at the Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church, 9908 Channel Rd., Lakeside, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -