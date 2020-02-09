|
Patricia Ruth Sutton November 29, 1930 - January 21, 2020 Lakeside Patricia Ruth Sutton, 89, of Lakeside, passed away of natural causes at Victoria's Post-Acute Care in El Cajon on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.Pat, Patsy, Nana was the mother of 5 boys, Steve, Jim, Don, Jeff, and Kenny, all the boys were involved in local sports and attended El Capitan High School. Pat loved to watch her boys play sports. The love of sports continued on to her grandchildren. She loved to watch all of the grandchildren's games, and I dare say she didn't miss many of them. Nana is survived by her 5 sons, 5 daughters-in-law, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one niece.A Celebration of Life service and reception for Pat will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 1:00 PM at the Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church, 9908 Channel Rd., Lakeside, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020