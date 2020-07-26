Patricia Silva 1939 - 2020 San Diego Patricia Silva passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, in the company of her children, Debbie and Edward. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Patricia earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English at Alfred University and moved to New York City, where she met her future husband, Captain Edward J. Silva, Jr. They eventually settled in San Diego, California, where they raised their family. Patricia was a loving wife and mother. She excelled as a homemaker and gave back to her community by serving as the President of The Trails Homeowners Association and knitting scarves for merchant marine seaman to stay warm through the winters. In later years, Patricia relocated to Los Angeles, where she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, Lauren and Charlotte.Patricia is survived by her two grown children, two granddaughters as well as a loving daughter-in-law and son-in-law. She also leaves behind a sister, Debbie Lundberg, and many nieces and nephews.A private family blessing was held at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum where she was interred next to her husband.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made "In Memory of Patricia Silva" to St. Agnes Catholic Church and mailed to 1140 Evergreen Street, San Diego, CA 92106.



