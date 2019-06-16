Patricia T. & James W. Greenwood 2019 San Diego Their love story is one straight out of Hollywood. Young love turned into a lifetime romance of two people so inseparable they could not live without each other. Patricia "Pat" Therese Greenwood, 81, (October 11, 1938 - June 9, 2019) and James "Jim" Webster, also fondly known as "Riv", Greenwood, 83, (March 14, 1936 - June 10, 2019) of University City, San Diego, passed away peacefully on June 9 and June 10, 2019, respectively. The beautiful couple met in New Jersey as young teenagers and spent the rest of their lives together, passing less than 24 hours apart. They were married May 9, 1955. During their 66 years together, Jim was a brave member of the United States Marine Corps and retired from the FAA after 28 years, and Pat, a devoted mother to their six children, worked in retail sales for Sears for 33 years.The two are survived by their children-- Lynn Barro, Jimmy Greenwood, Bobby Greenwood, Jo-Re Lawson, Patty Blower, and Katie Arenas, along with 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.Their love for one another was so rare, and so special. They created a beautiful life for their children and grandchildren. Their door was always open to loved ones. Through sickness and health the two supported and loved one another without fault. The couple will greatly be missed by family, loved ones, friends, neighbors, and every person who had the pleasure of meeting them.Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019. A memorial Mass and Reception will be held at 10:30am at Our Mother of Confidence Church in University City. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the of America at in the names of Patricia and James Greenwood. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary