I am so sorry for your loss and pain. For so many years Pat was a great part of my life as we shared our family stories, feelings, etc., during our many years of working together at Sears. We also enjoyed our weekly craft/social get-togethers . For years after, she remained a good friend and confident--listening to my problems and offering solutions. Riv was always in the background, offering love and support.



Pat and Riv will always be remembered with love and will live on in our memories. ♡♡

Barbara Jordan