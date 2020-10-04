Patricia Yvonne Bean

1935 - 2020

Rancho Bernardo

Pat was born in Westlawn, Pennsylvania, on February 13, 1935. Her parents divorced when she was young, and she was raised by her grandparents. They introduced her to music, which became a constant in her life from the first note. She was singing on a weekly television show in Philadelphia by the time she was 14. She met her future husband, L Bruce Bean, in church when she was 16. She was subsequently accepted into the Philadelphia Opera Company, but she elected to marry Bruce



in 1954.Her husband became an army officer in the corps of Engineers, and before their first anniversary, they were in Hawaii. With the frequent moves of military life, Pat had many careers. She was a fashion model in Hawaii, a television host in Knoxville, Honolulu, and San Diego. For many years, she was a seminar speaker for Fred Pryor and, in that capacity, traveled the country from Maine to Hawaii and beyond to Australia. She managed political campaigns for candidates in Knoxville and Honolulu. She also worked in the marketing departments of Bank of Hawaii, Central Federal CU in San Diego. She was a Marketing Manager for Santel (now California Coast CU) and Bank Manager in RB for Great Western.Along the way, she had three children, Jere Lee, born in Connecticut; Jeffery in Indiana, and finally Jeni in Honolulu. The family lived in Saigon, Vietnam, for a year in the early sixties, and Pat and Bruce served an 18-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in India.Throughout her moves, she continued to exercise her musical talents as a singer, voice teacher, and choir director. Upon moving to Rancho Bernardo, she founded and directed the RB Chorale, a Community chorus of 120 members. The Chorale performed concerts in RB and Poway for 45 years, raising over a quarter of a million dollars for scholarships for high school seniors in San Diego county. The Chorale traveled to Hawaii, Washington DC, Verona, Italy, and Salzberg, Austria, for the Sound of Music festival. Pat was honored to be the Grand Marshal for the 4th of July parade in RB and a member of the RB Hall







of Fame.Patricia passed away peacefully with family at her bedside, in Palomar Hospital, in Escondido, CA, on September 22. She is survived by her husband and her three children: Jere Lee Davis of Flower Mound Texas, Jeffrey Bean in San Clemente, California, and Jeni Dolan in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma: all successful in their careers and marriage; and by eighteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors at 3260 Bear Valley Pkwy S, Escondido beginning at 6:00 pm on Saturday, October 10.



