Patrick Allen Sullivan October 31, 1932 - June 2, 2019 CHULA VISTA Patrick Sullivan passed away June 2, 2019. He was born in Peoria, Ill. He is survived by his wife Gwendolyn Jo Sullivan, his five children, Richard (wife Nola), Sharon, Patrick (wife Mona), Cecelia (husband Peter), and Catherine (husband David); his siblings, Julie Cutt, Elizabeth Gorski; 15 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was a man of faith and led an exemplary life.He graduated from Marquette University in 1955 with a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering. He served as a Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 1959, and then transferred to the Navy reserves where he served as a Lieutenant in the Civil Engineering Corps from 1959-1966. After leaving active duty with the Marine Corps, he went to work at the Marine Corps Base in Twentynine Palms as a civil engineer where he served until 1963. He then took a job at North Island Naval Air Station where he worked as a civil engineer and maintenance engineer until 1966. He then joined the Navy's Public Works Center where he worked his way up through the ranks in the Navy Facilities Engineering Command retiring as the Division Director of the PWC Industrial Management Division in 1988.He was always dedicated to lifelong learning and achieved an MBA from San Diego State University in 1975, and a Doctor of Business Administration from U.S. International University in 1987. After retiring from Government service in 1988, he accepted a position at the United States International University where he progressed to associate professor before retiring yet again in 2006 as Professor Emeritus. During this time he was also a principal in his Strategic Management consulting business, Sullivan & Associates, and a principal in Ansoff and Associates where he traveled around the world teaching major corporations and foreign governments strategic management concepts.Services at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Chula Vista, vigil June 7 at 7:00 pm. The funeral Mass June 8 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to International Relief Teams.