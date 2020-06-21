Patrick J. Hughes Jr. August 14, 1935 - June 3, 2020 SAN DIEGO Patrick was born on August 14, 1935, in Chicago, IL, and passed away on June 3, 2020, in San Diego, CA. Pat is survived by brother, Dennis Hughes (Rose Kelly); wife, Diane Lopez Hughes; sons, Devin Patrick Hughes (Molly Kittle), and Brendan Hughes (Lesley Nuno) and cherished grandchildren, Kieran and Nolina.Patrick is in the care of Merkley Mitchell Mortuary in San Diego, CA. For more information, photos, and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.merkleymitchell.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.