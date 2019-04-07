Home

Patrick Morebello Obituary
Patrick Morebello August 22, 1930 - March 16, 2019 San Diego Patrick "Pat" Morebello passed away March 16, 2019, from complications related to Parkinson's disease. Born in Buffalo, NY, Pat moved to San Diego at a young age with his family. After graduating from San Diego High School, he served in the Air Force and then went on to enjoy a long, successful career in the wholesale liquor industry, first as a salesman and retiring as the branch manager of a local distributor. After retirement, Pat spent many happy years indulging his passion for golf through both playing and marshaling at Singing Hills/Sycuan golf course. Pat was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Patti, and his brother, Sam. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Morgan (Jack), son Steve (Kathy) and his three cherished grandchildren, Patrick, Chris and Danielle. At his request, no services are planned. The family asks donations be made to or to Hospice of the North Coast (Carlsbad).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
