Patsy Iverson Page September 3, 1931 - January 30, 2020 La Jolla Patsy Iverson Page, 88, passed away peacefully at home on January 30.Born in Amarillo, Texas, she attended Hockaday School in Dallas and then went on to the University of Texas. She worked for the American Red Cross before marrying the late Kenneth G. Page in 1959. The couple met at his brothers wedding in Fort Worth, where they were both bridal/groom attendants. They later moved to California and made La Jolla home. Patsy was active for many years in the San Diego Junior League and Las Patronas.She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth; son, Kip; son-in-law, Carlos, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Phoebe.A celebration of life party will be held in the summer as was tradition.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020