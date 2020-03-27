|
Patti Ann (Maples) Johnson July 7, 1940 - March 27, 2018 Two years ago today, Patti passed away from injuries caused by a freak accident in her home. She fell, hit her head on the floor, and suffered a brain hemorrhage. It was a tragic, untimely loss that left a huge hole in many hearts.Patti was a wonderful Christian who had a heart for helping others. She had a personal motto, which was "Find out what is wanted and needed, and give it." She often befriended and counseled others, particularly younger women, to help them get through tough times.She was a California girl, born in Bakersfield to Loraine (Paulsen) and Walter Maples. Her early years were spent in Taft. Later she attended Arden Elementary, graduated from El Camino High, and attended community college, all in Sacramento.Despite spending her early years in foster homes, Patti later became an excellent student, popular with her classmates and a favorite of her teachers. In a glowing note, her 8th grade teacher called her "one of the most wonderful young people I've ever known," and said "you are going to be a great force for good wherever you go". He proved to be right!Later, when Patti lived and worked in the SF Bay Area, she met her future husband, Warren Johnson, at Menlo Park Presbyterian Church. Both sang in the choir there, and both had been previously married. It was love at first sight. They were married in that church on June 8, 1986. Soon thereafter, they moved to Boulder, CO, where Warren took a new job at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, and Patti found work at Ball Aerospace Corp. Her long career was in office and program administration. She often received "rave" reviews from her bosses. In June 1999, they retired and moved to Escondido.She and Warren joined Rancho Bernardo Community Church in San Diego, where they both sang in the choir. She designed and made beautiful flower arrangements for the church. Patti was instrumental in publishing a new cookbook to help pay for a big wooden cross in the church. She served as president of the church's Carpenter's Fellowship. She was active in PEO and prepared a number of yearbooks for her chapter.Patti was smart, and always willing to work hard. She had many interests and excelled at everything she did, including cooking, sewing, quilting, doll-making, typing, writing, and genealogy.She was a fantastic seamstress. As a young girl in high school, she sewed dresses for her teachers. Later, she sewed hundreds of beautiful "Care Bags" for disadvantaged children. Patti loved to sew for her grandkids. And as a quilter, she insisted that every stitch be perfect.Patti was also a brave woman. In 2006, to fix her spinal scoliosis, she fearlessly underwent two 10-hour surgeries only one week apart.Warren absolutely adored Patti, and considers the day they met as the luckiest day of his life. They were unusually compatible, and had 32 joyful years together, enjoying numerous RV trips, mountain hikes and backpacks, as well as loving their Golden Retriever dogs.Patti had a wonderful way of accepting with a smile all that life brought her way. She lived her life as a kind, giving servant of God, touching so many hearts with her love and caring.Her remarkable life has left behind a golden trail of good deeds, good values, good examples, and good friends.She is survived by her loving husband, Warren; her sister, Carol Maples; her son, Michael Alburn; her granddaughters, Samantha Alburn Matros and Kristen Alburn; her grandson, Scott Alburn; her nieces, Caron Outman, Shelley Johnson, and Judith Maples; and her stepsons, Douglas Johnson (wife Sara Marcellino), and Andrew Johnson (wife Elizabeth). Her brother, Donald Maples, passed away a few months after Patti.Patti's life was celebrated in a Memorial Service on April 22, 2018, at Rancho Bernardo Community Church. On March 27, 2019, her ashes were inurned in Niche K-1-7 in the church's Memorial Garden."Her life was full, yet all the while, her loving deeds made Jesus smile."
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020