Community Mortuary - FD- 1682
855 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-426-2006
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Mortuary
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St. Pius Catholic Church
1950 - 2019
Patty Davis October 1, 1950 - July 30, 2019 CHULA VISTA Patty Davis, born Patricia Ann Senninger in Louisville KY, on October 1, 1950, passed away on July 30, 2019, at the age of 69 in Chula Vista, CA, residing there the past 40 years. Raised on a dairy farm, she and ex-husband, Rod Davis met at the University of Louisville, married and moved to Chula Vista in 1976, with their two sons, Roderick and Eric. A real estate broker since 1979, Patty was also active in local politics, serving on the Chula Vista City Council for seven years, plus many other accomplishments in both real estate and local government.Patty's parents, Victor and Mary Louise Senninger, are both deceased. She is survived by her two sons, Roderick Franklin Davis II and Eric Scott Davis; two grandsons, Justin Daniel Davis and Cameron Eric Davis; her daughter-in-law, Rebecca Davis; her sisters, DeeDee Beaver and Dottie Hickerson, and her brother, Theodore Senninger. Services are at St. Pius Catholic Church at 10:00 am Friday, August 16, with Celebration of Life immediately following. Viewing is Thursday, August 15, from 4:00-8:00 pm at Community Mortuary. The family is requesting donations be made to Chula Vista's "Christmas in October" program.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
