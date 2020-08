What I will miss most about Patty is her quick wit and eagerness to always help. Patty had a spirit of strength and courage to fight for things she believed in. She loved Chula Vista and wanted more than anything to have a Catholic University in Chula Vista. I know I wasn't the only one who met with Patty regarding her vision of the University in Chula Vista. WE need more people with Patty's spirit!

Patty, You were admired, loved and adored by many. With Love and prayers- Becky Cortez/John Moot