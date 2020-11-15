Paul A. Henkel

1928 - 2020

San Diego

Paul A. Henkel, age 92, died unexpectedly of COVID 19 on November 3, 2020. He was born in 1928 to Fred and Edna Henkel. His early life was spent in Sweetwater, TX, until his family moved to Auburn, NE.Always a fun loving kid, he spent every free moment working at the local airfield and learning to fly. Not only was he was a great athlete, he excelled at school when it kept his interest, and loved playing the clarinetbut everything he did was tinged with his mischievous sense of humor.He put himself through Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, NE, working on the railroad and covering the nightshift at the local funeral home. He graduated with a dual major in Biology and Composite Science, but not until 1972 when he finally took freshman English.Paul married the love of his life, Jackie, in 1951 in Fremont, NE. Soon after, he joined the USAF as an Aviation Cadet, earning his pilot's wings in 1952. They welcomed three wonderful children over the next three years. Paul's greatest achievement and joy, besides flying, was the beautiful family he and Jackie created together. He retired 33 years later after rising to RF-4 Phantom Command Pilot and prominent operations role as 363rd Wing Commander, Shaw AFB, SC. After Air Force retirement, he continued in tactical reconnaissance with General Dynamics/Lockheed, Ft Worth, TX, and Northrop, San Diego, CA.After retirement and Jackie's death, he assumed her role as a stroke peer visitor at Alvarado and UCSD hospitals. Service was his life-blood and he had a knack for making friends with everyone: neighbors, waiters, hospital coworkers, and patients.He kept close to his family, seeing his daughters and talking to his son virtually every day. All things seemed worthy of his wonder, from technology to black holes to puppies to Andy Griffith to canned peaches. He looked for the best in others. His life was an inspiration to those who knew him.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Jackie, 2007. Surviving are two daughters, Paula (David), and Jeanna (Dave); and one son Casey (Debra); four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister Joanne; two sisters-in-law, Beverly and Virginia; three nieces; and many wonderful friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Donations may be made in Paul's memory to Alvarado Damas De Servicio at Alvarado Hospital Auxiliary 6645 Alvarado Rd San Diego CA 92120.Paul's passing left a hole in the hearts of those who knew him. Let's all do our best to follow in the path of a true gentleman, great father, son, brother, friend and colleague and leave the world a better place for each other.



