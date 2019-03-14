Paul Brian Arnold February 16, 1971 - March 9, 2019 San Diego Paul Brian Arnold2/16/71 3/9/19Paul Brian Arnold, 48, passed peacefully surrounded by loving family on March 9, 2019 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a tragic car accident.Brian was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, the 5th of Paul and Marie Arnold's 6 children. He was raised in San Jose, California and attended Oak Grove High School. As an undergraduate student at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, he met the love of his life, Maureen O'Connor. They were married in 2005 and live in San Diego with their two daughters, Megan, 9 and Bridget, 7.A skilled carpenter, Brian learned the trade at his father's side at Paul Arnold Construction where he worked for many years. He then shared his craftmanship with projects big and small at his family's Donner Lake cabin and the homes of his sisters, friends, and neighbors.Brian loved the outdoors and spent some of his favorite hours taking his daughters for hikes, rafting rivers as a guide, teaching his nephews to fish, sledding with his nieces, and walking beneath a full moon with Maureen. Known to his friends as The Senator, Brian was apt to shake the hand of a nearby stranger and find a way to make that person smile. His giving nature was legendary, and he found ways to help others before they knew what they needed. He shared his big heart at his church, Mission San Diego de Alcala, as an usher, donut man, and parish council member. Brian is survived by his loving wife, Maureen and their two beautiful daughters Megan and Bridget; his parents Paul and Marie Arnold; his 5 sisters Karen (Andrews), Barbara, Kristine (Borrison), Jennifer, and Janet (Borrison); his 23 nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles, in-laws and friends.A Celebration of Brian's life will be held Saturday, March 16th at 2:00pm at Mission San Diego de Alcala (St. Francis Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Brian's favorite places, Mission Trails Regional Park, or to his daughters' education fund - (https://www.gofundme.com/brian-arnold-memorial) Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019