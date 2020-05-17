Paul Buchy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Buchy San Diego Paul Buchy died peacefully at the age of 93. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He moved to San Diego in the 1950's to take a job as an engineer at General Dynamics, Convair. He worked on the Atlas-Centaur missile project and was dedicated to his profession throughout his life. Paul loved spending time with his family, traveling together every summer in their trusty station wagon. Paul also enjoyed sailing, and spent many happy hours on his boat, Medvind. He was an active member of Silver Gate Yacht Club for many years.Paul was married to his wife, Ellen, in 1948 and they celebrated 70 years of marriage before Ellen preceded him in death in 2018. Together they had two children who survive them: Mark Buchy and Lynn Siegel. Other survivors are Debbie Buchy, Mark Siegel, Rebecca Siegel and Lucy Siegel.Paul was a loving and loyal family man. He will be dearly missed. July 4, 1926 - May 4, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved