Paul Buchy San Diego Paul Buchy died peacefully at the age of 93. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He moved to San Diego in the 1950's to take a job as an engineer at General Dynamics, Convair. He worked on the Atlas-Centaur missile project and was dedicated to his profession throughout his life. Paul loved spending time with his family, traveling together every summer in their trusty station wagon. Paul also enjoyed sailing, and spent many happy hours on his boat, Medvind. He was an active member of Silver Gate Yacht Club for many years.Paul was married to his wife, Ellen, in 1948 and they celebrated 70 years of marriage before Ellen preceded him in death in 2018. Together they had two children who survive them: Mark Buchy and Lynn Siegel. Other survivors are Debbie Buchy, Mark Siegel, Rebecca Siegel and Lucy Siegel.Paul was a loving and loyal family man. He will be dearly missed. July 4, 1926 - May 4, 2020



