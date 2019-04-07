Paul C. Davis October 16, 1925 - March 31, 2019 Vista Born to William John Davis and Elizabeth Blaylock Davis, raised in Ossining, New York, Paul loved to swim, fish and sail with his brothers on the nearby Hudson River. Following his high school graduation in 1943, he enlisted in the United States Navy, was honorably discharged in 1946 and later graduated from Colgate University in 1949. Paul was married to his beloved and devoted wife, Nancy, for 61 years before her untimely passing in 2015. Paul is survived by four children, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his brother Bob. He was thoughtful and kind, loving and loyal and delighted in making people laugh. He will be dearly missed and remembered forever. Paul will receive full military honors at Miramar National Cemetery and his family is planning a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to Alzheimer's San Diego. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary