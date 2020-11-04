Paul David Haaland

January 30, 1972 - October 15, 2020

San Diego

Paul David Haaland, Beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend.Paul Haaland died peacefully at home on October 15, 2020, at the age of 48 after a valiant, fifteen-month battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. Paul was born on January 30, 1972 in Portland, Oregon, to David and Joanne Haaland, and lived the majority of his years in San Diego, CA, with his parents and sisters. Paul was the quintessential San Diego kid. He could swim the length of the family pool at two and surf across it not long after both early indicators of the athletic ability he was blessed with. He took up golf at age five and played competitively from his early years through high school and college, enjoyed skiing (but never did like carving his turns) and mastered Kung Fu later in his adult life. He was blessed with a brilliant mind and excelled academically. His brilliance was complemented with a dry, clever sense of humor that always kept people entertained when with him. He graduated from Christian High School in El Cajon, CA, and went on to study engineering at Colorado State University. At CSU he received both an academic and a golf scholarship where he played on the university team. He graduated in 1994 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Paul married the love of his life, Virginia (Green) Haaland on May 24, 2008 in San Diego, CA. Soon after they welcomed two wonderful daughters, Nora and Charlotte. Paul's greatest achievement and joy was the beautiful family he and Virginia created together. His love and spirit will surround and guide them every day forward. It was a marriage where each felt deeply supported, understood and unconditionally loved. They were by each other's side in all adventures great and small. He was a devoted husband and a patient and loving father. Some of the greatest memories his three girls will have are the family trips to Disneyland, Palm Desert, Bend, Sedona and the daily life they made together in their home in San Marcos, CA. Paul shined as a husband and father. He is their angel now looking upon them each day.In addition to his role as a family man, Paul was a pioneer in civil engineering and became the southern California expert in preparing infrastructure for large solar fields in Imperial County and the San Joaquin Valley. He was also a mentor to other civil engineers at his firm. In his 18 years of service at Fuscoe Paul advanced to become a Senior Project Manager, Principal, and leader of the firm. His wry sense of humor and self-deprecating style followed by his trademark laugh, frequently put everyone in stitches gasping for breath. His pioneered a new Market Sector for Fuscoe in the rapidly emerging renewable energy field and related support work for electrical substations, transmission lines, and battery storage facilities. Creating a strong engineering practice that is still growing and thriving. He left a great legacy both professionally and personally with his family and friends.He is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughters, Nora and Charlotte; parents, David and Joanne; sister, Lenore (Smith) and Brad, Lexia and Brody Smith; and sister, Heidi (Beacham) and August, Max and Nate Beacham. The profound impact Paul had on his family, friends and colleagues will be celebrated in a closed funeral and celebration of life due to COVID-19 restrictions. Donations in honor of Paul may be made to the San Diego Brain Tumor Foundation in hopes that someday Glioblastoma is a curable disease.Paul's passing has left a hole in the hearts of his family, friends and colleagues. We know he's enjoying heaven and will keep a light on for us. Paul will be lovingly remembered for his depth of character, humor, intellect and loving, independent spirit and kind nature.



