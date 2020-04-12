Home

Paul F. Murray

Paul F. Murray Obituary
Paul F. Murray January 2, 1951 - March 27, 2020 SAN DIEGO Paul F. Murray, 69, of San Diego passed away in his home on March 27, 2020. Paul was born in Bristol, CT, on January 2, 1951, to Margaret E. (Malley), and Francis J. Murray. He attended Bristol Eastern High School and served as a medic in the Army during the Vietnam era. Paul was a registered nurse at Sharp Memorial Hospital for 34 years, and caring for emergency and trauma patients was his calling. He was a mentor to many nurses, a patient and family advocate, and he had a passion for integrative healing. Fishing, camping, gardening and traveling brought him joy. He loved life.Paul is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Agnes "Annie" O'Shea, Livermore Falls, ME, and brother, Patrick J. Murray, Haddam Neck, CT.Paul is survived by his sister, Theresa "Terry" (Tedd) Johnson, Unionville, CT, his wife, Susan, several wonderful nieces and nephews, and loving family all over the country to include, Dan and Cathy Gross, and Annie Gerhart of San Diego.Memorial contributions are welcomed in Paul's name to Sharp HealthCare Foundation, San Diego, CA. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
