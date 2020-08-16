Paul F. Veal

September 11, 1917 - July 16, 2020

Escondido

Paul F. Veal passed away peacefully July 16, 2020, at the age of 103. He was born on September 11,1917 in St. Joe, Texas, joined the Navy in 1934 at the young age of 17 and became a Signalman and a Welder. While stationed in San Diego, he met the love of his life, Doris M. Turner, at the Mission Beach Ballroom. They married New Year's Eve 1937 and were together for 67 years. Dori predeceased Paul in 2004. Paul spent a long career with Ryan Aeronautical and General Dynamics/Convair, moving from welding to labor relations and rising to Manager of Labor Relations, retiring in 1975.



He is survived by his son, John R. Veal, and by his daughter, Paulette F. Bethel (nee' Veal), and grandsons, Mick Moore, Rob Moore and Adam Veal.



