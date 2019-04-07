|
Paul G. Jacot September 28, 1926 - March 30, 2019 San Diego Paul G. Jacot was a man who loved life. He was passionate about his family, education, Bahia de Los Angeles, language and food. Paul was born in Mexico City, but would spend much of his young life on mining expeditions with his father in Baja California. He moved to San Diego as a teenager and attended San Diego High School, after which he served in the US Navy, stationed in Cuba. After the military he attended and graduated from UC Berkeley with a Master's in Engineering. He was a civil engineer, professor, expert on Baja, husband, father, mentor to many and innovator of post-tension foundations. He was a grand story teller whose stories will be missed. He is survived by his three daughters: Gabrielle ("Gigi") Jacot, Belen Jacot, and Madeleine Jacot-Carter.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019