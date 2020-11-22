1/1
Paul M. M. Zachey
Paul M. M. Zachey

San Diego
Paul M. Zachey was born on April 24, 1955, in New Haven, CT. Paul peacefully passed into his next life expression at home as he desired on August 17, at age 55. He had a quiet service at Miramar National Cemetery, where he now rests. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Fuller-Zachey in San Diego.

Paul, a US Navy veteran, enjoyed riding the Harley-Davidson he built, cooking Italian food and viewing Raiders games with his friends. He also liked cook-outs at the beach with friends and attending San Diego Pops concerts with Elaine. Paul excelled at his career in computer security. He also created the Intelligent Digital Security Device, a personal security device which contains all of a family's essential records. His many friends and wife miss him.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
