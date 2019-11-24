|
Paul Schraer August 18, 1920 - October 28, 2019 San Diego Paul Schraer died on October 28, 2019, at the age of 99, a little over a year after the death of Lottie, his wife of 72 years, who also died at 99. Paul was the fourth of six children of Israel and Manya Schraer, Jewish immigrants from Odessa who came to the United States in 1905, during one of the vicious pogroms instituted by Czar Nicholas II. Paul was born and raised in Fall River, Massachusetts. After graduating from high school, he was denied admission to college because the school to which he applied had filled its quota for Jewish applicants. The army had no such restriction, and Paul joined in 1939. During World War II, he served with distinction in the Army Air Corps in North Africa, Sicily, and Italy. Sadly, his brother died in combat in 1944. In 1945, Paul and Lottie married. In 1947 they moved to San Diego. On his first day here, Paul was hired by Ratner's, a manufacturer of men's clothing, and was their shipping foreman for 38 years. Recognized for innovations that increased efficiency and lowered costs, he was offered jobs in Los Angeles and St. Louis for greater pay. But Paul and Lottie loved San Diego and chose to remain. Paul was a past-president of Beth Jacob Congregation and served on its board for many years. He also was active in veteran organizations and was an avid reader and stamp and coin collector. Paul's great loves were his wife and family. On birthday and anniversary cards to Lottie, he wrote, "all my love all my life." He and Lottie had four sons. Paul and Lottie stressed education, and with their encouragement and support, their sons earned nine college degrees, including three master's degrees and a doctorate, from renowned universities such as Oxford, U.C. Berkeley, and UCLA. Paul was predeceased by one son, Arnold, who died of melanoma in 1990. He is survived by 3 sons, George, Bruce, and Bob. Also, surviving Paul, are his grandchildren, Phoebe, Mona, David, Jacob, Ilan, Joshua, Avi, Daniel, Rafi, Ari, and Jake, and three great-grandchildren, Nora, Lila, and Tova. Like most children of immigrants, Paul and Lottie were devoted to this country and grateful for its values of liberty, opportunity, inclusion, and tolerance. Their lives were long and productive, and the world is a better place because of them. Their passing has created an emptiness in our lives that memory tries, with limited success, to fill.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019