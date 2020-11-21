Mr. Schraer sounds like such an accomplished man, a man dedicated to service and education, whose legacy lives on in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We are so sorry for your loss. -Kim and Jorge Molina
November 25, 2019
I salute the memory of Mr. Schraer who I knew 57 years ago when I was in the Boy Scouts with sons Arnold and Bruce. He taught me a life's lesson that still resonates within me. Peace and condolences to the Schraer family.
Steve Weathers
November 24, 2019
To the Schraer Family, please except my Condolences , I worked with your Dad at RATNERs clothes for 5yrs . He was a Good Man . Sal Corona 1970 SDHS Alumni.
Sal Corona
November 24, 2019
My condolences to the family. I have many fond memories of the Schraer's as neighbors on Mississippi St. growing up in the 1950s.
Steve Fontana
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.