Paul Torres

Paul Paulie' Torres

June 2, 1934 - September 8, 2020

San Diego, CA

Paul "Paulie" Torres, 86, of National City, California, passed away on September 8, 2020 surrounded by loving family. He is survived by his wife, Aurora, with whom he shared 56 years of wedded bliss. Paulie had seven children, Paul (Shelly), Stacey, Cyndi, Alfonso (Chris), Travis, Gloria (David) and Roger, eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.Paulie, the ninth of twelve children, was born in San Diego, California on June 2, 1934 to Diego and Frances Torres. He grew up in Logan Heights, quickly finding his place playing sports. Paulie wrestled and played basketball and baseball, even participating in a championship game at Lane Field, the original downtown home of baseball. As an adult, however, it was his love of golf that became his calling card. Paulie played every course he could, often competing in tournaments with his children and grandchildren. Paulie got his first job as a tuna fisherman at the age of 17, earning one dollar for the entire trip. Ever the adventurer, Paulie did not care about the pay and "just wanted to go," describing the work as beautiful. Shortly thereafter, he became a third-generation longshoreman and an active member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 29. He served as President of the ILWU Local 29 in 1978 during which time he helped establish the textile workers union in San Diego. In 1986, Paulie represented the ILWU at an international conference of union workers in El Salvador.Never one to shy away from what needed to be done, Paulie had a fighter's spirit. He once lost two weeks of pay after a scuffle protecting the work opportunities of his fellow longshoremen. In 1986, without a moment's pause, Paulie rushed into a burning building in an attempt to save the people inside. That same year, he and his wife travelled to war-torn Nicaragua to help build a school. In 2010, he beat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In 1991, Paulie fully embraced his retirement, complete with an ever-present golf hat. He was often found cruising Sweetwater Road in his prized 1964 Mustang, one of 230 manufactured. At the age of 69, Paulie began sculpting. Self-taught, his work highlighted his Chicano heritage and was showcased at the San Diego County Fair in 2005 and 2006. Paulie's most prized possession was his family. He built his home, affectionately known as Torres Acres, to be an oasis for his family and enjoyed waiting in his garage for friends to stop by. Paulie, or Tata as he was called by many, offered visitors a Budweiser and a seat next to him, where he shared one liners and anecdotes freely. But, as Paulie used to say in one of his most famous stories, "nobody gets out alive." A memorial was held for him on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at La Vista Memorial in National City, California.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store